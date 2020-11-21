Katie Price is soon to become an auntie – as her sister Sophie has just announced she is expecting her first child.

Sophie, 30, has shared that she is 13 weeks pregnant with her first baby.

Taking to social media, she shared a snap along with her partner Harry Brooks.

Both beaming at the camera, they are shown holding up their baby’s scans.

Addressing her some 40,000 Instagram followers, Sophie shared that they are expecting their little one in May of next year.

Katie will be an aunt soon! (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Sophie Price?

She wrote: “13 weeks and tired AF!!! Bring on May 2021!! #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement #BabyBrooks.”

Several celebrities rushed to congratulate the charity worker.

Kerry Katona gushed: “Omg congratulations my darling.”

Meanwhile, her sister Katie’s third ex-husband Kieran Hayler commented: “Omg congratulations soph and @harrybrooks88.”

Sophie works for Children In Need and last year announced she’d graduated with a master’s degree in history.

Katie and Sophie jogging in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Katie close to her younger sister?

She and Katie share the same mum, Amy Price, but have different fathers.

Despite their twelve year age difference they have remained close throughout the years.

Sophie regularly appeared in Katie’s past reality series and even dabbled in glamour modelling herself years back.

Meanwhile, Katie has hinted that she may be expecting another baby of her own very soon.

Katie’s ex Kieran Hayler congratulated Sophie (Credit: SplashNews)

The former model already has five children, but has said several times that she’d love to have a baby with her new love Carl Woods.

In a fresh YouTube video, Katie introduces herself as the ‘future Katie Woods’.

She then goes on to point at her belly presumedly in the hopes that they will welcome a little one soon.

She says: “Welcome aboard to the private jet of the Pricey-Woods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Price (@sophie_pricey)

“Onboard we have Ryan and Amira, we have Carl Woods and the soon to be Katie Woods.”

Finally pointing at her stomach, saying: “And hopefully number three.”

Carl isn’t believed to have any children nor been married before.

However, Katie already had five children – spanning in age from six to 18 – and has been married three times.

But Katie has hit back at claims she is so keen for another baby she’s considering IVF.



Last week she furiously addressed her some two million Instagram followers with: “Yet again feel they need to write to yet again try and put me down and not thinking how damaging this is to me and my #mental health.

“How wrong personal information about me if allowed to be written is disgusting.”

