Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie Laing revealed that his confidence was “shattered” after landing in the dreaded dance-off.

The reality star, 32, said that he took a knock to confidence after that first shock.

He also revealed that his pro dancing partner, Karen Hauer, has been putting in extra effort during training sessions to get him up to scratch.

Jamie Laing said the dance-off had an effect on his confidence on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

What did Jamie Laing say about Strictly?

Jamie told The Sun newspaper: “My confidence definitely got shattered after being in the dance-off, I’m not going to lie. It wasn’t that high at the beginning anyway.

“It’s one of those things, Karen just said to me: ‘Look, we get to dance again’, and that’s so true.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: HRVY dismisses ‘curse’ rumours with partner Janette Manrara

“It’s the most amazing opportunity, someone has to be in the dance-off and rather than see it as a negative, we get to dance again and that’s what’s great.”

And the hard work seems to be paying off: his performances and scores from the judges have got better week after week.

The couple has been working extra hard (Credit: BBC)

How have Jamie and Karen Hauer reacted?

Jamie went on to say that partner Karen, 38, is at “death’s door” after gruelling training sessions.

In a bid to improve performance, the pair have been putting in some extra effort.

In a bid to improve performance, the pair have been putting in some extra effort.

Karen, who was previously married to pro dancer Kevin Clifton, is more “exhausted” than normal, Jamie said.

Let’s hope all that hard work pays off.

The couple will dance a Couple’s Choice to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)’ by C+C Music Factory in tonight’s show (Saturday November 21).

Jamie will have to battle hard this week (Credit: BBC)

Could Jamie leave this week?

Even though Jamie has been improving, he’s still tipped to be the next celebrity to leave.

An audience study has revealed that he has the lowest social media ‘score’.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Ranvir Singh shuts down romance rumours with partner Giovanni Pernice

The study, carried out by the Mediaworks company, concludes that he was the second-highest celebrity earlier in the competition thanks to positive social media reaction.

But now he’s at the bottom of the pile, along with JJ Chalmers.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.