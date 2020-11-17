Katie Price fears son Harvey will ‘eat himself to death’ as she says he ‘needs to lose weight’

Katie Price says she’s worried that son Harvey will ‘eat himself to death’ after the teen’s weight ballooned to 29 stone.

Mum-of-five Katie, 43, opened up about the 18-year-old’s weight gain, which has seen him add” two stone within two months”.

What did Katie Price say about Harvey?

In an interview with The Sun, proud mum Katie revealed her worry about her son.

Harvey suffers from a range of conditions, but one of them – Prader–Willi syndrome – causes sufferers to feel hungry all the time and overeat.

And it’s this condition that has caused Harvey to put on weight.

She said: “It’s a cruel illness. He feels hungry all the time. Every time I feed him, it’s killing him.

“Even though it makes him happy, it’s cruel of me to do it. He needs to lose weight or he’ll end up dead. He doesn’t deserve that. I don’t want to lose him.

“He’s only 18, he’s got his whole life ahead of him. I will do anything to help.”

Katie Price spoke of her special bond with Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Katie Price say about Harvey?

Katie also revealed that she has been “forced to padlock” the fridge at home to stop Harvey raiding it for food.

And, taking to Instagram, she told fans: “The love I have for Harvey @officialmrharveyprice no words can explain.

“What my strong son battles every day is heartbreaking but he is a strong man and nobody can break our amazing love and bond we have.”

Katie Price asked fans to help (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Can anyone help Harvey?

Earlier this month, Katie issued a heartfelt plea to fans to help her with Harvey’s fitness regime.

She asked her Instagram followers if anyone had a treadmill they wanted to get rid of.

She said: “Can anybody help I’m looking to rent a treadmill and rowing machine for Harvey that can take his weight – 28 and a half stone – and other gym bits.

“Through lockdown I have to make sure he can exercise at home, please help, DM me.”

