Katie Price had fans cringing as she laughed about the size of Carl Woods‘ ‘big’ penis in a picture revealing his bulge.

The former glamour model, 42, also compared her new man to her exes as she insisted he is the ‘biggest’ of the lot.

Katie shocked fans with a picture showing off Carl’s bulge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did she share about Carl Woods on social media?

Taking to Instagram, Katie Price posted an apparently innocent snap of Carl cutting a casual figure in a grey vest and matching shorts.

She wrote in the caption, using heart emojis: “I’ve said yes to everything. @carljwoods you’re actually any girl’s dream come true and I’ve got you all to myself forever.”

However in the comments, the mum of five’s fans couldn’t help noticing that Carl’s bulge was clearly visible through the fabric of his shorts.

Katie, cottoning on to what everyone was saying, wrote with laughing-face emojis in a now-deleted comment that Carl is the ‘biggest’ so far.

What did Katie’s fans say?

Some of Katie’s fans and fellow celebs thought it was hilarious.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace laughed: “Big TINGS happening Katie.”

Another joked: “I’m only here to look at the comments about his package.”

A third asked: “How many girls have zoomed in?”

“No wonder why you’re so smitten,” said a fourth.

Katie is smitten with Carl and the pair have discussed having children (Credit: YouTube)

Some call Carl Woods picture ‘crass’

However, some of Katie’s fans took issue with the pic, with some calling it “crass” and others tell her to “get a grip”.

“Oh come on, so bloody obvious or what?” said one. “Cheap as chips and so crass.”

“No need,” wrote a second, adding: “Only one reason this pic has been posted. Same as Kris Boyson… unfollow time.”

Only one reason this pic has been posted… unfollow time.

Someone else put: “Don’t really need to see his junk.”

“Good god,” said another. “Have some respect for yourself.”

A fifth told her: “Get a [bleeping] grip, about time you make the headlines with your talents [instead].”

ED! contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

The couple are currently enjoying a holiday in the Maldives (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie laments driving ban

Katie, who is currently enjoying a holiday in the Maldives with Carl, admitted this weekend that she misses her old white Bentley as she lamented her driving ban.

On Instagram, the star posted a throwback snap of herself enjoying her former luxury ride and told her millions of followers that she “can’t wait” to be able to drive again.

She said in the caption: “Loved my white Bentley, can’t wait to drive again soooon.”

Katie received a two-year driving ban in October of last year.

