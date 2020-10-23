Katie Price stuns in makeup-free photo during Maldives holiday with Carl Woods

Katie Price has stunned in a makeup-free photo shared by her boyfriend Carl Woods.

The lovebirds are currently sunning themselves on the paradise Maldives islands, and during some downtime Carl posted the all-natural photo on his Instagram feed.

Carl shared the natural snap on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

What was Katie Price doing?

Fans are used to seeing Katie, 42, dressed up to the nines and looking glamorous.

But now, on holiday, Carl captured her make-up-free beauty.

Sharing the snap on his Instagram Stories, Carl simply captioned the image with a heart eyes emoji.

Read more: Katie Price fans divided as she films herself taking pregnancy test

Katie’s shorter hair framed her tanned face, while her eyes glistened in the gorgeous light.

It’s a million miles away from how we’re used to seeing her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Oct 18, 2020 at 11:12am PDT

What happened to Katie Price before her holiday?

It’s also a far cry from what Katie was looking like before the luxury holiday.

Reports claimed that the mum-of-five’s brand new teeth veneers fell out just before jetting off on what has been called a ‘baby making’ trip.

In August, Katie and Carl jetted to Turkey to get his-and-hers veneers.

But it seems already there’s trouble with a number of them falling out.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm Katie is planning a return trip to Turkey to address an issue with her most recent veneer work.”

Carl bought Katie Price a diamond ring (Credit: YouTube)

What else have Carl and Katie been up to?

Carl and Katie sparked marriage rumours last week after it was revealed that her divorce to Kieran Hayler was finalised.

Katie and Kieran – who have two children together – broke up in 2018.

But it was only last week that they officially divorced.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Katie Price and Carl Woods said they want to get married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Carl was recently spotted buying a diamond ring in Selfridges in London.

Despite only dating for five months, speculation abounds that Carl could be husband number four.

What do you think of Katie’s make-up-free look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.