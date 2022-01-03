Katie Price shows off son Harvey’s new look as he enjoys a pamper day

Katie Price has shared a photo of her son Harvey after he underwent a new look.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Harvey, 19, enjoying a wet-shave and haircut.

She captioned the post: “Harvey loving a pamper too.”

I love how much you love Harvey.

In the video, Katie is heard saying: “Woah, Harvey, you’re having the treatments today, aren’t you, big man.”

As the shaving foam is brushed onto him, Harvey replies: “Oh yeah mum. It’s so relaxing.”

“Is it relaxing?” asks Katie. “I told you you’d love that didn’t I?”

Fans gushed over the clip, full of compliments for Harvey and the mum-of-five.

One wrote: “Best Mama, that precious man is blessed.”

In addition, a second added: “I love how much you love Harvey… Don’t mind the BS… The way you love that beautiful boy speaks volumes about you. I think you are amazing.”

Katie Price and her son Harvey have a close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And another fan wrote: “He is such an inspiring young man and Katie you are an amazing woman.”

Meanwhile, Katie also shared the final result of Harvey’s shave and new haircut on her Instagram Stories.

The photo showed Harvey with a neatly shaved beard and a design in his hair.

A great start to Katie’s vow to have ‘the greatest year of my life’

On New Year’s Eve Katie, who had a tumultuous 2021, vowed to have the best year ever.

Katie showed off Harvey’s new look (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She posted a quote which read: “Repeat after me. I’m about to walk into the greatest year of my life.”

She wrote alongside it: “22 is my lucky number so my focus is to make it a drama free and actually have some good luck, with all my new ventures and ideas I will smash it.”

However, it follows a troubled 2021 where she had public feuds with ex husbands Kieran Hayler and Peter Andre and an alleged ‘assault’ at her home.

In addition, her year culminated in her being convicted of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol after a car crash.

Consequently, at least after the year she had, the only way is up from here.

