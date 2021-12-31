Katie Price has vowed to make 2022 ‘drama free’ after her car accident this year as she talks about the year ahead in latest news.

The positive Instagram post comes after a turbulent year for the former glamour model.

Katie has had feuds with her exes, was allegedly assaulted at her home and even became convicted of drink-driving after a car accident.

What does Katie Price say on her Instagram?

Katie has shared an optimistic post with her followers on Instagram.

She posted a quote which read: “REPEAT AFTER ME: I am about to walk into the greatest year of my life!”

Alongside it the 43-year-old had written: “22 is my lucky number so my focus is to make it a drama free and actually have some good luck.

“With all my new ventures and ideas I will smash it.”

Katie Price latest

Let’s hope she’s right!

One person commented: “It’s not about luck, it’s about the choices we make.”

Another replied: “You and drama go hand in hand.”

However, others wished her luck and a happy New Year.

New ventures for Katie include the launch of a lifestyle brand called Katie Price’s Lifestyle.

Other business ventures include a baby range, an equestrian line and the expansion of her beauty brand.

What has happened to Katie Price in the past year?

A look back at Katie’s year doesn’t make pleasant reading.

This month she received a 16-week suspended jail sentence and a two-year driving ban.

The sentence came after she admitted to driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

She was also driving while disqualified and without insurance when she flipped her car in September on the way to a friend’s house.

After the crash, she told police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

She was arrested on the spot and taken to hospital, where she tested positive for cocaine and a roadside breath test was positive for alcohol.

In August there was apparently drama at her home in Sussex and a man became arrested for assault.

Katie, who lives with boyfriend Carl Woods, 32, fled her home to her son Harvey’s house nearby, and was later taken to hospital.

Katie Price and her fiance Carl Woods earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She suffered a split eyebrow and a suspected fractured jaw.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man but enquiries are ongoing.

She also publicly fell out with ex husband Peter Andre, after she accused him of ‘making money’ from their kids Junior and Princess.

Peter, 47, refused to be drawn in, and things have seem eerily quiet for at least a month.

