Katie Price covers her eyes in horror as she’s confronted by needle at her Covid booster

Katie Price has shared a video of herself overcoming her needle phobia on her Instagram today (Thursday, December 30).

The star was at a vaccination centre getting her COVID-19 booster jab, despite her fear of needles.

What did Katie Price post on her Instagram story?

Katie hid her face in fear as she got her jab (Credit: Instagram)

Katie took to Instagram to document her attempt to overcome her fear of needles today.

The star posted a short video on her story showing herself being administered the COVID-19 booster jab.

“Got my booster today!” the star wrote. “I hate needles.”

In the video, Katie can be seen covering her face in fear as a nurse gives her the jab.

“That’s it, you are done,” the nurse says. Katie, a little surprised looks up as someone off-screen applauds her and says “all done”.

What happened next?

Katie couldn’t help but laugh at how quick the jab took to administer (Credit: Instagram)

A relieved Katie then turns to the camera and laughs.

“Oh, thank you…is that it?” she asks.

The nurse then tries to give Katie some more information about the jab, but a surprised Katie interrupts her.

“Was that it?” she asks again. “Literally, that’s it,” the nurse confirms, causing Katie to visibly relax.

Katie has spoken about her fear of needles in the past, including when she got her first dose of the vaccine earlier this year.

In a short video uploaded on her Instagram in April, Katie can be seen having receiving the jab.

“Finally had my 1st covid and I hate needles but it actually was over before I could start playing up,” she wrote in the caption.

What else has Katie Price been up to?

Katie celebrated Christmas with just Carl and Harvey this year (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

The star’s booster jab comes just days after she celebrated Christmas with just one of her kids this year. 19-year-old Harvey was the only one of Katie’s five children to be at home with her on the big day this time around.

The star reunited with Junior and Princess on Boxing Day, and took the opportunity to post some heartwarming family snaps. However, fiancée Carl Woods was noticeably absent from the photos, leading to many speculating that Katie’s family disapprove of the 33-year-old.

Katie hit back at the rumours in a firey Instagram story on Tuesday (December 28). The 43-year-old slammed news stories, claiming they were “bad journalism”. She also said that her “family don’t disapprove” of Carl.

Katie hit headlines again yesterday thanks to her new eyebrows. Fans of the star were divided over the former model’s new brows and took to the comment section of her Instagram to argue about them.

“You need to turn the comments off,” one follower eventually advised the star. “People still trolling. At a time of goodwill and happiness. Doesn’t say much about their happiness, does it?”

