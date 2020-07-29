Katie Price promises to take son Harvey on holiday as she enjoys Turkey getaway with new man

Katie Price has vowed to take her son Harvey on holiday after he was unable to go to Turkey with her.

The mum-of-five is on holiday with her new man Carl Woods and her children, Junior and Princess.

However, Harvey recently spent over a week in hospital and doctors reportedly declared him unfit to travel.

Katie Price has jetted to Turkey with her new man and kids Junior and Princess (Credit: YouTube)

Therefore, Katie decided to still take Junior and Princess away while Harvey stayed at home with his carer.

However, the star recently said she's planning on taking her 18-year-old son - who has Prader-Willi syndrome - when he can.

What did Katie Price say about Harvey?

According to The Sun, Katie told Princess in YouTube video: "So listen, you know Harvey isn't coming now?

"This is the predicament I'm in.

"You've just lost Rolo [Princess' puppy], and was always going on holiday on Sunday, and Harvey was originally going as well.

"But because he's just come out of hospital this week I am not comfortable taking him.

"When you go back to [dad Peter Andre's] then I'm going to have Jett and Bunny and I'm going to take them on holiday with Harvey."

Harvey, who is also autistic and partially blind, spent over a week in hospital with breathing problems earlier this month.

Speaking about Katie's decision to not take Harvey to Turkey, a source told The Sun: "Harvey will stay at home with his carer and Katie will still go.

"She's taking Princess and Junior and some of their friends and she didn't want to cancel their holiday and let them down, especially as Princess's birthday party was interrupted by Harvey going to hospital."

Harvey spent time in hospital earlier this month (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, Katie recently said doctors "discovered things" about Harvey, but she's not ready to reveal what they are.

She revealed: "They've discovered things about him, but I'm not ready to reveal what they are.

"But they have discovered things, which is why he's still in hospital."

