Katie Price calls the police on suspected burglars - weeks after horrific break-in

Katie Price was forced to call the police when she suspected she was going to be burgled - again.

A neighbour told her there were three men outside her mansion.

And Katie forwarded the message to cops.

What did Katie Price say happened?

Katie shared a description of the three men, provided by her neighbour, on her Instagram Story.

Her neighbour appears to claim she saw the men and a black BMW on the driveway of her home in the message, copied by Katie.

It read: "Black BMW X5 parked in our drive by your field gate to your bottom field.

"I shouted as I could see a man at your inside gate.

"He said he was looking for a toilet, told him to leave as private property - three men came out from your field and into the BMW."

It continued: "Ginger man mid 30s and a skinny boy with baseball cap, late teens early '20s. Couldn't get [reg] number but an old black x5. [sic]"

The urgent message

Katie wrote above the message, which she copied and pasted into a note: "Urgent I've had this message from my neighbour tonight, seems people [are] looking to go into my Horsham house to burgle me again. Does anybody recognise this description?"

She added: "I've called the police too who are on the case."

ED! contacted Katie's reps for comment.

Katie is currently staying at a rented mansion in Horsham as her home is undergoing a renovation.

Katie's son Harvey has only just come home from hospital.

She has also had to contend with the death of Princess' puppy following a tragic accident.

