The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 25th July 2020
News

Katie Price calls the police on suspected burglars - weeks after horrific break-in

She's had a rough few weeks

By Beth Mcloughlin
Updated:
Tags: Crime, Harvey Price, Katie Price

Katie Price was forced to call the police when she suspected she was going to be burgled - again.

A neighbour told her there were three men outside her mansion.

And Katie forwarded the message to cops.

Read more: Katie Price slams cruel comments over  the tragic death of daughter Princess' puppy

What did Katie Price say happened?

Katie shared a description of the three men, provided by her neighbour, on her Instagram Story.

Her neighbour appears to claim she saw the men and a black BMW on the driveway of her home in the message, copied by Katie.

It read: "Black BMW X5 parked in our drive by your field gate to your bottom field.

"I shouted as I could see a man at your inside gate.

"He said he was looking for a toilet, told him to leave as private property - three men came out from your field and into the BMW."

It continued: "Ginger man mid 30s and a skinny boy with baseball cap, late teens early '20s. Couldn't get [reg] number but an old black x5. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram

Me and my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on

Read more:  Katie Price and daughter Princess emotionally reveal how puppy died after 'tragic accident'

The urgent message

Katie wrote above the message, which she copied and pasted into a note: "Urgent I've had this message from my neighbour tonight, seems people [are] looking to go into my Horsham house to burgle me again. Does anybody recognise this description?"

She added: "I've called the police too who are on the case."

ED! contacted Katie's reps for comment.

Katie is currently staying at a rented mansion in Horsham as her home is undergoing a renovation.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for my Sunday roast🍗 wearing my new @JYYLondon collection✨ love these sets they’re so comfy!💕 #ad #JYYLondon

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on

Katie's son Harvey has only just come home from hospital.

She has also had to contend with the death of Princess' puppy following a tragic accident.

What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know your views.

Related Topics

Crime Harvey Price Katie Price

Trending Articles

 Paul O'Grady praised for 'lovely life' as he shows off home farm
Ronan Keating's earring distracts This Morning viewers
Stacey Solomon says emotional goodbye to Joe Swash as he goes on holiday without her
The Chase: Viewers love 'gorgeous' contestant Scarlett
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs filming delayed due to lack of pooches
Lady C launches another attack on ‘creep’ Phillip Schofield as ‘feud’ escalates