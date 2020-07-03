Katie Price praised for campaigning against online abuse with Harvey's Law

Former glamour model Katie Price has been praised for politically campaigning against online trolls with Harvey's Law.

The mum-of-five, 42, says her eldest child, Harvey, 18, is often the victim of vile online abuse.

Taking to social media, Katie gave an update on her campaign status.

Sharing with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, she declared that her goal is to pass the law.

In her photo she is seen in her home office talking to a political committee via a video call.

Katie Price says her son Harvey has been the victim on online trolling for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: "Today is such a big day for me speaking to the petitions committee with my mum about our experiences with online abuse.

"We need to put an end to online bullying, by driving legislation to make it a criminal offence and hold offenders accountable.

"Thank you so much to every single person who supported this petition. It’s been a long road and we WILL make #HarveysLaw happen!"

Her fans rushed to praise her efforts to make online trolling a criminal offence.

One user commented: "Good for you! An inspiration and a credit to your family. Good luck."

Harvey was rushed to hospital just days ago (Credit: YouTube Katie Price)

A second user wrote: "Aww this is honestly so so sad some people are just beyond horrible keep the head up and Best of luck gal."

A third user posted: "I hope this drives through Katie, it needs to & well done to you and your mum for your determination in this."

And a fourth user commented: "Good luck to you and your mum, Harvey’s law definitely needs to happen."

Katie's post comes just days after Harvey was rushed to hospital via an ambulance.

She took to her YouTube channel to explain what had happened.

She said during her daughter Princess' 13th birthday, Harvey began to feel unwell.

The ambulance arrived and feared there was something wrong with his chest.

"I'm glad he's home"

At hospital she says they diagnosed him as fighting off a chest infection.

She explained: "Just for safety they took him to hospital and had chest X-rays and all of that, and they think he's just got a chest infection coming.

"But luckily he's home now, I'm glad he's home."

Harvey has Prader-Willi Syndrome and is autistic.

