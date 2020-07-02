Shoppers can win free Percy Pigs as M&S revamps its Sparks card loyalty scheme

High street retailer M&S is revamping its Sparks card loyalty scheme next week and it'll mean instant freebies for the store's loyal customers.

Marks is phasing out the old Sparks card after shoppers found the old points and sale access tiers confusing.

The new loyalty scheme starts next Thursday (July 9) and it'll be accessed exclusively online and via the M&S app at first.

The Sparks card loyalty scheme is changing (Credit: M&S)

And there's no better time to go digital as there will be offers aplenty when the new scheme launches.

Every week, M&S has said one customer in each of its UK stores will get their entire shop for free.

Others will get smaller discounts on their shopping.

You'll qualify automatically when you shop via the app or online.

You can still use your physical Sparks card too, but the offers won't be as tailored to you.

Win instant freebies

And if you're a fan of M&S's loveable Percy Pig, you really won't want to miss out.

One shopper from every store in the UK will win the contents of their basket each week (Credit: M&S)

You'll be given a chance to win instant freebies when you buy something in store or online and use your Sparks card.

The freebies will include things such as packets of Percy Pigs and Apothecary Candles.

Shoppers won't get something every time, but the more you shop, the greater your chances of winning will be, the chain said.

Shoppers will also continue to earn a 1p charity donation every time they shop and access personalised offers.

Customers can be confident that good things will happen every time they shop with us.

However, they will no longer collect points or get early access to sales.

Jeremy Pee from M&S said: "With a digital first approach, it’s simpler and easier to use but also builds our relationship with customers through a more personalised experience."

Instant freebies will include Percy Pigs (Credit: M&S)

He added: "We’ve injected a new sense of excitement and value and made the features they love even better, while stripping out the points and tiers system they found confusing."

Pee concluded: "It will instantly feel more rewarding, and customers can be confident that good things will happen every time they shop with us, from winning their M&S shopping basket for free on the spot to a donation to the cause that matter most to them."

What will happen to my old Sparks points?

Fear not, M&S won't leave you in the lurch.

The revamped Sparks scheme launches next week (Credit: M&S)

Instead, the high street chain says it will reward its most loyal customers with a thank you gift.

It's set to land on the app on launch day.

