Katie Price issues desperate plea about son Harvey as she insists it’ll ‘make his year’

Katie Price has issued a plea to fans about her son Harvey as she insisted it would “make his year”.

The mum-of-five, 43, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that Harvey‘s keyboard was broken.

Katie explained that she had bought Harvey, 19, a new one.

However, he “doesn’t want it” because it’s not the same.

Katie Price issues plea about Harvey

She shared a photo of the keyboard alongside the caption: “Please can anybody help?

“Harvey has had this keyboard for years and literally it’s broke. I got him a new one but [he] doesn’t want it as it’s not the same.”

She continued: “Does anybody have one I can buy for him which is exactly the same model please?

“I got it in Toys R Us years ago. Please dm [direct message], it will make his year.”

Katie has often shared videos of Harvey showcasing his keyboard skills.

Does anybody have one I can buy for him?

Back in 2019, Harvey took to the stage and played the keyboard for Autism’s Got Talent.

Harvey is partially blind and has autism and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie recently opened up about her bond with Harvey ahead of her new documentary Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, which airs on Monday (March 7).

The show follows Katie and Harvey as he embarks on his first term at specialist college, National Star.

Speaking about Harvey, Katie gushed: “He’s a credit to me, he’s amazing in every way; challenging and hard work yes, but also rewarding.

“I can’t wait to see what the next three years of him – hopefully being at the college – will bring and what they will offer.”

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next airs on BBC One, Monday March 7 at 9pm.

