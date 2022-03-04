Katie Price and son Harvey
Katie Price and son Harvey to make nightclub appearance after documentary success

Harvey will meet fans in Halifax next month

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Katie Price and her son Harvey are set to host a nightclub appearance together, following their documentary success.

The 43-year-old reality star will join her 19-year-old son for a night of partying in Halifax next month.

Katie Price will join her son Harvey in Halifax next month (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price and Harvey to host nightclub appearance

The Acapulco Club confirmed their appearance on social media on Wednesday (March 2).

Alongside a red carpet snap of Harvey and Katie, they shared: “We are excited to announce that we have a Live PA coming soon with Katie & Harvey Price!

“More details to be released soon with tickets going on sale on Monday 9am.”

The club is also offering a chance for partygoers to meet the mother and son on the night.

Meanwhile, Harvey previously shared his excitement over attending a nightclub alongside his famous mum.

The teenager made the confession on Instagram shortly after attending the National Diversity Awards last month.

Katie asked him in a video: “Do you want to go out again late? I might take you to a club next.”

Harvey replied: “Oh yeah!”

“And what are you gonna do in a night club?” asked Katie.

I might take you to a club next!

Harvey shouted: “A backflip.”

The star responded: “We’re gonna arrange it. And who do you want to go with you in the nightclub?”

Harvey said: “Mummy and Carl.”

Katie Price latest marriage rumours with Carl Woods
Fans will get a chance to meet Harvey and Katie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie teases their upcoming documentary

Katie is set to return to our screens next week with a brand new documentary featuring Harvey.

What Harvey Did Next follows the star and her son as he embarks on college.

The documentary will also delve into Katie’s arrest following her drink-drive crash.

It will see Katie open up about therapy and how she’s learning to cope with her struggles.

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next airs on BBC One, Monday March 7 at 9pm.

