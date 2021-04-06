In the latest news on Katie Price, the former glamour model and her beau are reportedly looking for a new home together.

And according to a source, the mum of five wants to splash out as much as seven-figures on a place with fiancé Carl Woods.

Carl proposed to Katie while they were on holiday in Turkey (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie Price news: Is she looking for a new house?

Photographs published in The Sun on Tuesday (April 6) were said to show the happy couple out house hunting.

A source told the newspaper: “Katie wants somewhere big enough for all of the kids to have their own bedrooms and for friends to stay – a house with nine bedrooms, or seven at the least.

“She needs paddocks outside for her horses, and is willing to splash out up to a million for a fresh start.”

They added: “She’s excited about starting the next chapter of her life with Carl.”

The publication also quoted a rep who confirmed Katie was looking to buy a new house.

ED! contacted Katie’s reps for additional comment.

Katie and Carl have dated since last summer (Credit: YouTube)

Katie’s 12 boob job

In other Katie Price news, the reality star recently revealed she had undergone her 12th boob job.

Katie decided to go under the knife again as she wanted to correct a previous procedure that she felt had left her with a “deformed” chest.

Speaking to The Sun, she said she travelled to Turkey for her 11th procedure – but the results were “absolutely awful”.

Katie is reportedly willing to spend up to £1million (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “I had my boobs done in Turkey and they looked deformed, they were absolutely awful.

“That’s the first time I’ve gone to a different surgeon. I had to go back to [her former surgeon] Frank with my head down, ashamed that I’d been to another clinic.”

She went on to say the results of the procedure left her old surgeon stunned.

Katie continued: “I did it when I came out of the Priory – they’re just so much better. I didn’t get an infection or anything.”

Over the years, Katie’s chest size has gone from a 32B to a 32G.

