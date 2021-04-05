katie price and son harvey
Katie Price has shared a video revealing that son Harvey has smashed a car window.

The mum of five, 42, posted a clip showing a car with its window smashed out.

And an upset-looking Harvey, 18, is shown sitting next to the broken window.

What did Katie Price and Harvey say?

Sharing on her official Instagram account, Katie captioned the video as: “Welcome to my bank holiday Monday. A normal day off. Harvey’s reaction to hiccups.”

As Harvey plays on his iPad, Katie says in the short clip: “This is because of hiccups. Why did you smash the windows Harv?”

To which Harvey replies: “Because of hiccups.”

Katie then asks: “But look what you’ve done to the window?”

Harvey responds with: “That’s naughty, innit?”

Katie agrees that it is and Harvey finally says: “Bad.”

Harvey is on the autism spectrum and also has Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Has Harvey smashed things before?

Katie has detailed on many occasions how Harvey can smash things when he is startled or frustrated.

During an interview this January with Women’s Hour, Katie explained: “The crisis point was the point that my windows were getting smashed every morning because he wanted to be with me.

“He knew, because he was big and strong, that he’d smash a window and then the driver wouldn’t have him in the car because he’d go and smash the windscreen of the car, or he’d start attacking the driver.

“He’d do that because he knew if he did that, he’d be at home with me because they wouldn’t take him to school.”

How did Katie’s followers react to the post?

Despite the mess Harvey made, many of Katie’s fans only have sympathy for the teen.

One Instagram user responded to the post with: “Awwww bless him. People don’t understand do they how the simplest of things can set off triggers. Hope you’re okay.”

While another user praised: “This is what the media don’t show, they try paint Katie to be a horrible mother when she’s Harvey’s hero, best friend, everything…

“She’s done everything for her little boy… she’s a fantastic mother and I’ll always be a fan of Katie Price. You’re a beautiful soul Katie.”

And a third user commented: “Katie I feel for you, I had a disabled sister and family life was not good because of the violent outbursts but somehow we cope.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

