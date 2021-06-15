In the latest Katie Price news, she has been slammed by followers on Instagram after advertising a weight loss product.

Katie, 43, took to the site to plug the product after reportedly vowing to lose two stone to help become pregnant with fiancé Carl Woods.

What is the latest Katie Price news?

Sharing an image holding up the product from Boom Bod, Katie said: “#ad turning the summer bod UP with @boombod just in time for summer.

“These little shots contain 1g of glucomannan per serving which with an energy-restricted diet aids in weight loss, and always get me right where I need to be.

“Still have time to feel summer ready too ladies!”

However, fans blasted the star for promoting such a drastic way to lose weight.

How did fans react to the advert?

One replied to Katie: “Just eat healthy and exercise” followed by sigh emoji.

“Absolute load of pony, [they] do more damage than good,” another said, angrily.

A third wrote: “Don’t think these work. Tried them a couple [of] years back and all they did was make me feel sick and weak. Now I just eat healthy.”

A third wrote: “Completely understand you have to take on sponsorships and there’s no hate intended but please please girls do NOT BUY THESE PRODUCTS!

“You will lose weight extremely short term and temporarily because you will have upset stomach and dehydrate.

Love you Katie but girls this is not the way.

However, Katie received support from some fans.

One said: “I’m absolutely disgusted by all trolling!!!

“Leave her alone, you all want to be ashamed of yourselves. People like you trolls are the reason people suffer bad with mental health.”

How else is Katie planning to lose weight?

Earlier this month, Katie appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch and told viewers that she had plans for shedding her lockdown weight.

“I have tried so much to lose weight, obviously we want a baby and we’re doing IVF,” she said.

“I just want to shift some weight before we do it so I am going to have surgery.”

She revealed that she’s planning to travel to Turkey for full body liposuction as well as a brow and facelift and new teeth.

One fan replied to her Instagram post: “If they’re that good for you, why are you getting liposuction, etc etc?”