Katie Price ‘growing close’ to TikTok and reality star 17 years her junior after he called Carl Woods a ‘cry baby’?

Katie Price is “growing close” to a TikTok and reality star who is 17 years her junior, according to news reports.

It comes after the TikTokker called Katie’s ex, Carl Woods, a “crybaby” and a “dosser”.

Could Katie have a new beau? (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news

According to reports, Katie is growing close to a reality TV star who is 17 years her junior.

The 44-year-old has reportedly been flirting with Callum Izzard, who is perhaps best known for appearing on Ibiza Weekender.

He has since gone on to grow a large following on social media – TikTok included – amassing 700,000 followers across his platforms.

According to The Sun, Katie has been messaging Callum recently following her alleged split from Carl.

It doesn’t seem as though Callum, 27, is a big fan of Carl either. Speaking about the possibility of fighting Carl at an MMA event last year, Callum branded him a “dosser”.

“To be fair I like Carl but the guy is a crybaby. At the end of the day, it would have been an unfair fight to put me against him, in fact, to be fair he probably would have just run away and run back to Katie,” he told the Daily Star at the time.

Callum has over 700k followers across his platforms (Credit: MTV Celebrity Ex on the Beach UK / YouTube)

Katie messaging TikTokker 17 years her junior?

Katie was seen getting close to rapper ArrDee at KSI’s boxing match last week.

However, the former glamour model was reportedly messaging Callum the whole time.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Katie was being really loud and boasting about how she was messaging a TikTok star.”

Turns out she’s been DM’ing Callum from Ibiza Weekender.

“When she was asked about it, it turns out she’s been DM’ing Callum from Ibiza Weekender,” they continued.

“Katie was laughing and being really loud – she didn’t care who heard.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Meanwhile, a rep for Callum told The Sun: “Callum hasn’t spoken to Katie Price in over two years. He is currently single and not looking to explore relationships.”

The model has hit back at trolls (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie Price news: Star hits back

News of Katie’s potential new beau comes after she hit back at trolls who ‘mum-shamed’ her over a recent video of herself and Harvey.

Over Christmas, Katie shared a video of herself and Harvey cuddling in bed. Trolls took aim at her for it.

“Totally inappropriate at his age,” one troll fumed.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to do this,” another wrote.

However, Katie wasn’t going to let the comments get to her.

Speaking on Women’s Radio Station, she said: “Harvey is a big baby. At college they are not allowed to cuddle and touch him or anything.

“When he’s here, he just wants to hold my hand, stroke my hair, give me kisses. I don’t care what anyone says, they can think what they like.”

