In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model has hit back after being “mum-shamed” by trolls.

The 44-year-old model came under fire from trolls after she shared a bed with her son, Harvey.

Katie Price latest news: Glamour model slammed

Over Christmas, Katie shared a video of herself and Harvey, 20, cuddling in bed.

The star came under fire from trolls, with some branding her actions “inappropriate”.

“Totally inappropriate at his age regardless of his needs,” one troll fumed.

“Something does not seem right here, I don’t think it’s appropriate to do this,” another of Katie’s followers wrote.

“Despite his disabilities you should not be doing that,” a third said.

However, not everyone had it out for Katie. Some fans thought it was a cute moment between mother and son.

“As much as they grow up they’ll always remain your little baby,” one fan wrote.

Katie hit back at the trolls (Credit: YouTube)

Katie fires back

However, Katie wasn't going to let the troll's comments slide.

During an interview on Women’s Radio Station, Katie took the opportunity to hit back.

“Harvey is a big baby. At college they are not allowed to cuddle and touch him or anything,” she explained.

I don’t care what anyone says, they can think what they like.

“When he’s here, he just wants to hold my hand, stroke my hair, give me kisses,” she continued.

“I don’t care what anyone says, they can think what they like.”

Elsewhere in the hour-long chat, Katie revealed that Harvey has a girlfriend at college.

Katie has had another boob job (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price latest news: Star shows off latest boob job

In other, Katie-related news, the star recently showed off the results of her 16th boob job.

However, according to sources, the model isn’t ready to stop just yet.

She apparently wants the biggest boobs in Britain – and her latest op has put her on course to achieve just that.

Speaking to The Sun about Katie’s boob job, a source said: “She wants to have the biggest boobs in the country, and these will certainly set her on her way to that goal.”

