Carl Woods has showed off a new tattoo, and it looks suspiciously like the face of fiancée Katie Price.

The 31-year-old former reality star is in Turkey and took care of some of his own business while Katie recovered from a reported liposuction procedure.

And it was then he decided to get another tattoo to go with the ones he already has.

Carl decided to get the tattoo while he was in Turkey (Credit: Instagram)

What tattoo did Carl Woods get and did it look like Katie Price?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Carl decided to pop into a parlour after walking past it with his social media employee, Chris.

He said: “Random! Walked down the street with Chris, see the tattoo parlour and was like: ‘Let’s get a tattoo mate,’ and now I’m getting half a sleeve done on me.”

Read more: Richard Madeley apologises as Katie Price’s son Harvey swears live on GMB

He then showed a series of videos featuring the artist in action, and grimacing while the needle did its work on his arm.

The tattoo looked suspiciously like Katie’s face (Credit: Instagram)

What did the design show?

Carl also showed followers the design he was getting tattooed on his arm.

The design featured a woman’s face with a hand in front of it.

It also showed a half-flesh and half-skeleton design, with a rose at the bottom.

Mostly black and white, only two piercing green eyes were in colour.

However, the face looked a lot like fiancé, Katie, something that wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.

In October 2020, the loved-up pair revealed matching tattoos of each other’s faces.

Katie has seemingly had liposuction (Credit: Instagram)

What’s Katie been up to in Turkey?

Carl and Katie are in Turkey (again) because Katie is reportedly getting liposuction to try and shift the lockdown weight she has put on.

Taking to Instagram, she showed her legs in compression tights after the procedure.

She captioned the image: “Trooper”.

Read more: Katie Price divides fans as she promotes weight loss product

Last month, the mum-of-five revealed on Steph’s Packed Lunch that she wanted to drop two stone in before she began a round of IVF.

“I just want to shift some weight before we do it so I am going to have surgery,” she told host Steph McGovern.