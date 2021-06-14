Richard Madeley apologises as Katie Price’s son Harvey swears live on GMB

Katie Price and son Harvey appeared on GMB today and the teenager accidentally swore live on air.

On Monday’s Good Morning Britain, mother-of-five Katie spoke about losing her court battle against a man who shared a mocking video of Harvey.

Katie and Harvey also discussed their BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, being nominated for an NTA.

What did Katie Price and Harvey say on GMB?

After a light reflector fell on Katie and Harvey during the interview, the 19-year-old dropped the F-word.

Katie told her son: “Oh did that fall down. Don’t worry, Harv. That’s live TV for you. Let’s just put that there, Harv.”

The light was then moved out of shot by a crew member as Harvey said: “What the [bleep] is that?”

Katie ignored the swearing as did hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid as they continued with the interview.

However, after the chat, Richard told viewers: “We just have to quickly say there was a little bit of inadvertent swearing earlier.

“It was completely inadvertent. If you were affected by it, obviously we apologise. But I think we can live with it.”

Susanna quipped: “Was that you, Richard?”

Laughing, Richard replied: “No it wasn’t me, although I have done that.”

Meanwhile, Katie opened up about losing her court battle against the troll.

A man had posted a video of two other people pretending to be Katie and Harvey after it appeared on his WhatsApp last year.

In the footage, the person imitating Harvey mocked the teen’s speech and language.

On GMB, Katie said: “They were mocking me too. But I have a voice, I can speak up, Harvey can’t and it’s such a shame the man got off.

“All we need is one judge to make it clear there can be a consequence. In my eyes, if you retweet it, you’re still a part of it.”

What else did Katie say?

Speaking about the man being cleared in court, Katie admitted: “I was upset, even in court and I was being cross-examined.

“I made it clear to everyone, ‘I am a mother’ and it’s really upsetting and it makes me angry and all I’m trying to do is my best to defend Harvey, be his voice and also it’ll help protect everyone else.”

In addition, Harvey expressed his delight at being shortlisted for Celebrity of the Year at the National Diversity Awards.

When Katie asked how he feels about it, Harvey replied: “Oh yeah! Happy.”

