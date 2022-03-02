Katie Price’s ‘concerned’ mum Amy’s ‘marriage fears for daughter’

The mum of Katie Price is reportedly concerned her daughter will marry fiancé Carl Woods during their holiday in Thailand.

Katie, 43, and Carl, 33, have sparked rumours that they’re going to finally tie the knot while they’re out in Asia.

Latest Katie Price marriage rumours

Katie and Carl have sparked rumours that they’re going to get married abroad.

The couple jetted off to Bangkok in Thailand on Monday (February 28) for a three-week-long holiday without the kids.

Sources have told OK! Magazine that there are a couple of reasons that the couple is currently out in Asia.

One reason is that they reportedly want to film some content for Katie’s OnlyFans, which she launched back in January.

Another reason that the couple is out in Thailand is that they are reportedly “talking about getting married”.

However, this news hasn’t gone down well with everyone – Katie’s mum, Amy, included.

Amy Price’s reaction to the latest Katie Price marriage rumours

Amy doesn’t sound thrilled about the latest rumours (Credit: ITV)

The sources have told OK! that Amy is reportedly worried that Katie is going to marry Carl out in Thailand.

“Amy is concerned and doesn’t want Katie marrying Carl, but knows she’ll do what she wants – they could become husband and wife without any of her family there if they go ahead with their plans,” the source said.

“The kids aren’t there, so they are completely on their own.”

Amy, who is terminally ill with an incurable lung condition – idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – is believed to have been asking Katie to reconsider getting married to 33-year-old Carl.

However, despite her mum’s wishes, it seems that Katie is keen to marry the former Love Island star.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie and Carl spark marriage rumours

Carl and Katie have been together since 2020 (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie and Carl sparked marriage rumours with one of Katie’s recent Instagram posts.

In the picture, Katie and Carl are sitting on a balcony in Thailand.

“Building adventures,” Katie wrote, adding a red love heart at the end of her caption.

“Wedding in Thailand?” one of Katie’s followers commented.

“Are you getting married there?” another asked. “Lovely future newlyweds,” a third wrote.

This isn’t the first time that one of Katie and Carl’s jaunts abroad has sparked marriage rumours.

Back in November, the couple jetted off to Las Vegas, sparking rumours that they were going to marry.

Those rumours ultimately proved to be wrong.

