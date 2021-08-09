Katie Price left in “so much pain” after latest cosmetic surgery as shocked fans urge her to stop

Katie Price has shared another shocking video of her latest cosmetic surgery procedure.

The star looks bruised and bloody in her hospital bed in a new video, as partner Carl Woods looks on in worry.

The 43-year-old is currently recovering from surgery in Turkey, where she received a number of cosmetic procedures, including an eye lift and liposuction.

In a 17-minute-long video posted to YouTube, Katie takes fans through the gruesome details of her procedures.

Carl had originally planned to also receive liposuction, but later backed out after seeing the effect on Katie.

Appearing shocked, Carl explained. “I didn’t know what I expected but she… she looks like she’s in so much pain.

“But I’ll stay here anyway, because I’ve got a bed, because I was supposed to be in one. And I’ll just be here all night and try to look after her.”

Carl Woods was worried at the amount of pain Katie was in (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

In one particularly gory moment, Katie cries out in pain as nurses remove drainage tubes from her body.

“So I’m just having these drains taken out, which I’m not looking forward to. I’m not even going to look. I’m such a baby.”

Katie Price surgery: What did fans say?

Commenters on Katie’s video urged the star to think carefully about having future procedures and the effect they could have on her children.

“I can’t believe that she still wasn’t happy so went back under for her lips done,” one commenter wrote.

“One day she won’t be coming home to her kids. It’s so, so sad that a healthy person does this to themselves, when there’s people out there who don’t have the luxury of growing old.”

Carl looked on in horror as Katie tried to recover from surgery (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

Another said that Katie was “beautiful regardless” and “didn’t need” the cosmetic procedures: “I will never understand why people do this to themselves. I know it’s their choice, but I don’t get it.”

“If there is anything that’s going to put people off surgery that they don’t urgently need then it’s this video,” said somebody else.

“I will be showing this to my daughter when she is older thank you. I am so incredibly proud that Carl backed out of this and decided to lose weight the right way. What a man!”

However, not everyone was critical of the procedure.

One wrote: “Fair play to Katie for doing this and showing it. She made this choice so she shouldn’t be slated for having surgery.”

