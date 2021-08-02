Katie Price has concerned her fans on Instagram after undergoing a recent facelift in Turkey.

The former glamour model flew to Turkey in June to undergo a facelift, full body liposuction and a lip lift.

But as she shared a video documenting the procedures yesterday, her fans begged her to reconsider any future work.

Katie Price has concerned her Instagram followers as she documented her facelift (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price documents her facelift procedure

The star documented the trip on her YouTube channel, as she prepared to undergo her fourth face lift in Istanbul.

She began the video with her boyfriend, Carl Woods, ahead of travelling to the red list destination.

Carl was also getting liposuction at the clinic.

After landing in Turkey for her consultation, Katie was seen talking to surgeon Dr Kerim.

As he examined the mum-of-five, the doctor revealed he wasn’t prepared to give her the exact facelift she wanted.

Katie, 42, asked him: “Did I just hear no more lifting on my face, what?! No, you do what you’ve got to do.”

Dr Kerim responded: “When I lift it, your mouth comes to the side, makes it look more wider.

“You have no more excess skin here. Your forehead is too tight. The only thing we can do for your forehead is botox.”

After listening to the other options available, Katie decided to go ahead with the doctor’s advice.

Meanwhile, the video ended with the star asleep on the operating table.

She captioned the clip: “Witness first hand my cosmetic surgery journey! I not only wanted to show the before and after but during the surgery to give more of an insight into what happens and how you recover!”

However, fans weren’t impressed as she promoted the video on Instagram.

Katie’s boyfriend Carl prepared to undergo liposuction (Credit: YouTube)

What did fans say on Instagram?

Some fans appeared concerned over Katie’s recent surgery.

One commented: “Your self-esteem needs a lift, not your face.”

A second penned: “You need serious help it’s called body dysmorphia.”

“Please stop this nonsense,” a third added.

Please stop this nonsense!

Another shared: “I feel so sad for you that you need to keep doing this to yourself… learn to be happy with the unique person you are.”

In addition, a fifth wrote: “You don’t need a facelift especially in your early 40s. There was nothing wrong with how you looked.”

However, one fan stated: “Do what makes you happy!”

ED! has contacted Katie’s rep for comment.

