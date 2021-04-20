In latest Katie Price news, the star’s friends are reportedly worried she’s in denial about her mum Amy’s health.

Amy suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and found out she had three to four years to live in 2017.

Mum-of-five Katie recently said her mum doesn’t have long left and now her pals are concerned she might not be “processing it all”.

What’s the latest on Katie Price?

A source told New! magazine: “Katie doesn’t like to talk about death or her mum’s terminal condition but people are concerned about her.

“They think she might not be processing it all and in a bit of denial about the whole thing.”

Meanwhile, Katie recently opened up about her mum’s condition during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

In a segment about her mum’s health battle, Katie FaceTimed Amy and spoke about the condition.

Amy said: “I haven’t given up yet. I’ve got the accept the fact that I know I’m going to deteriorate.”

As Amy started coughing, Katie said: “Turn your oxygen up, Mum, you’re coughing.”

Amy replied: “I’ll be all right in a minute.”

However, Katie said: “It’s because you don’t want to turn it up. That’s why – you don’t want to rely on it.”

Katie then spoke with mindset coach, Will Murtha, about her mum’s health.

She said: “My mum is my absolute rock, my absolute best friend and to be told she’s got an incurable breathing disease breaks my heart.

“Sadly, she hasn’t got long left to live.”

Meanwhile, Katie recently said her mum is “not giving in without a fight”.

What did Katie say?

In a joint interview with The Sunday Times, Katie said of her mum: “She puts on a massive show of strength but her illness is slowing her down.

“We’ve both got tough exteriors, neither of us show anyone what’s going on inside.”

