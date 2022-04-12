The latest Katie Price news could result in more trouble with the law for the beleaguered model.

Kieran Hayler has revealed he has taken legal action against his ex-wife after she appeared to liken him to Jimmy Savile.

Katie’s shocking attack came in an Instagram story for her 2.7 million followers to see yesterday (Monday, April 11).

And, as a result, Kieran is said to be “furious”.

The model launched a stunning attack on Kieran and, as a result, he is ‘furious’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price latest: Kieran Hayler takes legal action

Model Katie, 43, could have landed herself in even more hot water with the Instagram Story she uploaded yesterday.

The mum-of-five launched a stunning attack on her ex-husband, Kieran, appearing to liken the 35-year-old to peadophile monster Jimmy Savile.

Katie’s scathing attack came in the form of two pictures on her story.

In the first, the star posted a picture of the Jimmy Savile Netflix documentary.

“Omg I watched this and can’t believe what this man and brought back memories,” she captioned the snap.

‘Who’s going to fix this?’

It was Katie’s second Instagram story that got her in trouble with Kieran, though.

Katie’s second snap on her story was a screenshot of a story that was run back in January.

The report claimed that Kieran was to be quizzed by police over three historic rapes allegations relating to a woman who was reportedly a minor.

The underage girl in this situation needs justice too.

Katie wrote a caption at the bottom of the article. It read: “Who’s going to fix this?

“The underage girl in this situation needs justice too,” she declared.

Kieran has previously said that the rape claims against him were “false” and “fabricated” by a third party.

Following Katie’s shocking attack, Kieran has launched legal action against his ex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kieran Hayler launches legal action

Following Katie’s shocking attack, Kieran has reportedly launched legal action against his ex-wife.

“Kieran Hayler is seeking legal action in regards to the social media post made by Katie Price,” they told The Sun.

“For a woman that profusely professes to advocate mental health and anti trolling this is again somewhat contrary to ‘the values’ Miss Price claims to champion,” they added.

A source also told the publication that Kieran sent Katie and her team a letter demanding she remove the post.

“It’s horrifying for Kieran and his family. She’s taken it too far – Kieran is furious and has told her to stop right away – or face the consequences.”

So what do you think of this story?