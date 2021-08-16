Katie Price fans defend Harvey as he calls Carl Woods c-word in holiday video

In the latest Katie Price news, fans have defended her son Harvey after he called her fiancé Carl Woods a c-word in a holiday video.

Katie, 43, Carl and the family – including Harvey – recently jetted off to the Caribbean for a break.

And in a new video on Instagram, the teen was heard playfully aiming a c-bomb at Carl as they played in the pool.

What is the latest news on Katie Price?

The video showed Carl in the pool with Harvey.

Taking a cup of water, he said: “You ready Harv?”

He then moved over and tipped the water on the 19-year-old, causing him to shriek: “[Bleeping] hell. [Bleeping bleep].”

Katie admonished him and said: “You can’t keep swearing!”

Carl then took another cup of water and poured it over him again.

Swearing once again, Katie asked him what it felt like.

“Like a [bleeping] shower!” Harvey replied.

Katie and Harvey have a close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did viewers say about the c-bomb?

While some followers asked Harvey to mind his language, some defended him.

One said: “I think Harvey is an amazing lad and so what if he swears don’t most 18/19 year olds swear.

“If [you] don’t like it then keep swiping don’t bother commenting.

“You’re doing great Harvey and keep being the great mum [you] are Katie.”

Another said: “I love his swearing, he’s old enough anyway it’s ICONIC.”

A third commented: “If you don’t like the clip why comment, seriously some people just can’t keep there mouths shut.”

Harvey is set for a new college in the autumn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A new start for Harvey this autumn

The family holiday comes before Harvey reportedly moves out of home to live in a “£350,000 college”.

The claims say that Harvey – who suffers from autism and myriad conditions – has been accepted into the National Star College.

“She had her heart set on the college since they visited in her BBC documentary Harvey & Me,” a source told a newsaper.

A representative for Katie told ED that while National Star College is in the running, “nothing has been confirmed” yet.