Katie Price’s real name revealed – and it’s a bit of a mouthful

Katie Price has revealed her ‘real’ name and said she hates the monker given to her by her parents.

Although we know her as Katie Price now and Jordan in her glamour modelling days, it turns out neither are her real name!

The star has three middle names, as well as a Greek first name.

What is Katie Price’s real name?

Her full birth name is Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield.

Katie has quite a long real name! (Splash News)

Mum Amy Price apparently liked all the names so much, she decided to name Katie all of them!

Her last name Infield is from her biological father, who left the family home when she was four. She later took the surname ‘Price’ from her mum’s new husband.

“I hated mine, I was born Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield,” she has said. “I don’t know what my mum was thinking!”

She changed her modelling name to Jordan when she was 17 years old as she thought it sounded ‘catchier’ than Katie.

Katie Price appearing with her mum Amy Price on Loose Women (ITV)

However, she later admitted it was also to protect her mum’s job.

“My mum was working in the City,” she explained to The Telegraph. “She didn’t want people to know I was her daughter.”

Katie will take husband’s last name for the first time

Mum of five Katie has also revealed that she’ll take partner Carl Woods’ last name when they get married.

Katie has previously been married three times, but has kept her own last name each time.

She was married to Peter Andre from 2005-2009, Alex Reid from 2010-2012 and to Kieran Hayler from 2013-2018.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “We’re excited about everything; babies and marriage. I’ve even discussed it with my mum and what it will be like.

“And I’ll change my name from Katie Price to Katie Woods – I’ve never done that before.”

Carl added that he “wouldn’t get married” if Katie wasn’t planning to change her name.

