Katie Price has divided fans on Instagram as some took issue with her seemingly using filters on videos of her children.

The TV personality shared cute videos of her kids Bunny and Jett singing their older brother Junior’s new song.

However, when fans noticed that she used a filter, they jumped to comments to criticise the star, claiming that her children ‘don’t need them’.

TV star Katie Price shares a video of Bunny and Jett singing Junior’s new song (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Price on Instagram

Katie shared new videos of her kids Bunny and Jett this morning, singing a snippet of their brother Junior‘s new song.

Katie’s son Junior Andre is following in his dad Peter Andre‘s footsteps and is about to release his new single called Slide.

To support Junior, Katie shared a video of Bunny and Jett performing his new single in their living room and captioned it: “Bunny this morning sing @officialjunior_andre song soooo cute.”

Katie also posted a video of Jett singing the same song.

She captioned it: “Jetts turn” with a bunch of love hearts.

Their older brother Junior replied to the videos and said: “Well done Jett.”

He also commented: “Bunny you are so cute.”

Katie Price under fire for putting filters on videos of her kids (Credit: ITV)

Although the videos were a sweet gesture to support Junior, fans weren’t happy when they spotted that Katie had used a filter on the videos of her kids.

Many fans flooded the comments, criticising the TV for putting a filter on her children.

One fan wrote: “Lovely but why whack a filter on?”

Another said: “Why would you put a filter on your child? Baffles me tbh.”

Katie also used the same filter on the video of her son Jett, which lead fans to comment: “Why does he need a filter Katie. Wow.”

However, others were too busy gushing over the sweet videos as one said: “Everyone shut the hell up about the bloody filter, well done Jett.”

Another commented: “Wow she’s so grown up now!” referring to Bunny.

A third added: “Love it!! They are getting so big!”

