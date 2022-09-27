Katie Price has shared an Instagram update after she suffered not one, but two horror accidents recently.

The 44-year-old model took to social media to share her injuries with her followers last night (Monday, September 26).

Model Katie Price has fallen off her horse, not once but twice (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price issues Instagram update

Last night saw Katie take to Instagram to share updates with her fans following two horror accidents.

The former glamour model revealed to her 2.6 million followers that she had fallen off her horse not once, but twice recently.

The accidents have understandably left her feeling “sore and bruised”.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katie shared a brief clip of some of the injuries she’d sustained in the accident.

Katie showed off her arm, which was covered in bruises, as well as her leggings, which were covered in mud.

“As much as I’m a very experienced horse rider, tonight I fell off twice,” she captioned the video.

“First time the horse spooked and bucked, second time is when horse refused to jump then bucked so high then ran off me and started to buckeroo,” she continued.

“Thankfully I had a body protector and hat on,” she added. “But feeling sore and bruised.”

Katie showed off the extent of her injuries on her Instagram story last night (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price recounts traumatic events

Earlier this month, Katie’s new show, Katie Price: Trauma and Me, aired on Channel 4.

The documentary followed Katie after the drink-driving crash she was involved in last year and how she is ensuring she won’t return to those dark days again.

Ahead of the documentary, Katie opened up about a traumatic event that took place in South Africa that led to her attempting to take her own life.

In an interview with the MailOnline, Katie explained that back in 2018, she was filming her documentary, My Crazy Life, in South Africa.

The star revealed that while out there, she was robbed, held at gunpoint and raped.

Katie revealed that six attackers had stopped the car she was travelling in and ransacked it while holding her at gunpoint.

The mum-of-five then said that police had told her it was a “miracle” she hadn’t been killed.

Katie spoke about how the incident had an effect on her mental health (Credit: ITV)

Katie opens up on mental health struggles

In the documentary, Katie then went on to open up about how the event led to her suffering from “severe depression”.

“I hit severe depression a couple of years ago, depression on top of PTSD, I was suicidal, didn’t want to be here. I tried to kill myself,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “I knocked myself out and had black eyes. I had bruises around my neck. I woke up,” she continued.

Katie also revealed that she has never been to the Priory for drink or drug problems.

Katie confessed that the only reason she’s ever been there is for “trauma rehabilitation for PSTD”.

She later said that her ex-husbands, Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler, are “triggers” for her mental health.

She accused them of trying to “destroy” her.

