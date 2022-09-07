Katie Price opens up on suicide attempt as she slams her exes: ‘They are my triggers’

Katie Price has opened up about her traumatic experience in South Africa and attempting to take her own life in new heartbreaking revelations.

The 44-year-old also slammed her exes, claiming that they are “triggers” for her mental health.

What happened to Katie Price in South Africa?

Katie‘s new documentary, Trauma and Me, is set to air tomorrow (Thursday, September 8) on Channel 4.

Ahead of the new show, Katie has opened up about a traumatic event that took place in 2018 that led to her attempting to take her own life.

As Katie explained in an interview with the MailOnline, back in 2018 she was in South Africa filming for her show, My Crazy Life.

The 44-year-old revealed that while out there, she was held at gunpoint and raped.

The horrific incident happened during Katie’s trip between Johannesburg and Swaziland.

Six attackers stopped the car she and her production crew were in and ransacked it while holding Katie at gunpoint.

The former model claims the attack wouldn’t have happened if she’d had security with her.

The mum-of-five then went on to say that police told her it was a “miracle” that the attackers hadn’t killed her.

Katie Price documentary

In her new documentary, Katie opens up about how the event led to her suffering from “severe depression”.

“I hit severe depression a couple of years ago, depression on top of PTSD, I was suicidal, didn’t want to be here. I tried to kill myself,” she says.

She continues, saying: “I knocked myself out and had black eyes. I had bruises around my neck. I woke up.”

She then reveals that she “didn’t want to be here”.

Katie also reveals that she has never been to the Priory rehab centre for drugs or alcohol.

She confesses that the only reason she’s ever been there is for “trauma rehabilitation for PSTD”.

Katie then explains that there was a reason she was drink and drug driving last year when she had her car crash.

“‘I live in the countryside, I had no outlet, I needed to talk to someone and that night I let myself down,” she says.

Katie opens up on ‘triggers’

When discussing what triggers her mental health, Katie hit out at her exes during her interview with MailOnline.

She said that her triggers are her “ex-husbands and managers”.

She went on to say that without them, her life would be a “breeze”.

The former model added that they get “obsessed” with her and want to “destroy” her.

She also then went on to say that she is “sick to death” of being “battered” by the media every single day.

Katie’s ex-husbands are Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

ED! has contacted reps for Peter, Kieran and Alex for comment.

Katie Price: Trauma and Me airs tomorrow (Thursday, September 8) at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

