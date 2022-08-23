‘Proud’ Katie Price returns to social media after weeks to share big news about Harvey

Former model Katie Price has returned to social media to share some amazing news about her son Harvey Price.

She revealed that their show, Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, is nominated for a National Television Award.

Katie and Harvey’s BBC show is nominated for an NTA (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price on Instagram

The 44-year-old posted a snap on her Instagram after weeks of being offline due to ‘personal reasons’.

Well done, Harv, mummy loves you so much.

Katie proudly shared a picture of herself cuddling her son Harvey while he puts a thumb up to the camera.

She captioned the post: “I’m so proud of my @officialmrharveyprice he’s been nominated for another NTA award!! Well done, Harv, mummy loves you so much.”

The BBC documentary follows Harvey’s journey through college and Katie adjusting to life away from her eldest son.

The hour-long documentary focuses on Harvey’s first term at National Star college and “goes behind the scenes and discovers how staff at the college work with young adults with disabilities to realise their aspirations”.

Katie and Harvey

Katie and her son Harvey have always shared a close bond.

The former Loose Women panellist had Harvey, 20, with estranged ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke in 2002.

Harvey is not in contact with his father Dwight but has had many father figures over the years, including Peter Andre and Katie’s current fiance Carl Woods.

Katie has been caring for her son Harvey for 19 years (Credit: BBC)

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome and autism and is also partially blind.

In the documentary, Katie opened up about how far Harvey has come in the past 10 years with both his speech and walking.

Previously Katie has gushed about her son saying: “He’s a credit to me. He’s amazing in every way; challenging and hard work, yes, but also rewarding.

Read more: Katie Price supported by fans as she addresses claims she’s split from fiancé Carl Woods

“I can’t wait to see what the next three years of him – hopefully being at the college – will bring and what they will offer.”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.