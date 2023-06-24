Katie Price’s mum has torn into her exes – and Peter Andre has definitely not been spared

The mum of Katie Price has revealed her thoughts on her daughter’s many relationships and first hubby Peter Andre does not come off well.

In a scathing attack, Amy suggests that Pete was controlling and used her daughter for his own gain.

Amy, 71, told The Sun: “I think it’s fair to say from my point of view that Dane Bowers and Peter Andre were men who liked to be in control and prioritised furthering their own careers.”

“In my view, they used their relations with Kate for their own gains and quit while they were ahead.”

Peter Andre greets fans at Music In The Park in May 2023 (Credit: Splash)

Katie Price mum on “toxic” exes

Amy also branded Katie’s ex-lovers “utterly toxic” during the interview.

The celebrity mum has written an explosive new book The Last Word about life with her famous daughter.

Katie famously met Peter, now 50, in 2004 on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Their romance gripped the nation and they married the following year. They had two children, Junior and Princess, but announced their split in 2009.

Mum Amy has a lot to say on Katie Price’s relationships (Credit: Splash)

Katie, 45, then married cage fighter Alex Reid, divorced him in 2011 and then wed Kieran Hayler.

The couple, who have children Bunny and Jett together, split in 2018. Most recently Katie has split from latest fiancé Carl Woods.

Meanwhile Peter married GP Emily in 2015 and the pair share Amelia, nine, and six-year-old Theo.

Katie and Peter in happier times: out for a run in 2009 (Credit: Splash)

Katie Price mum: “It takes two to tango”

However Katie’s mum admits that her daughter’s rollercoaster romances aren’t all one-sided.

Amy added: “Of course it takes two to tango in every relationship and I’m not for a moment suggesting things are plain-sailing with my daughter.

“My book explores this further and tells the story of what it’s been like for an ordinary, working-class mum like me to watch it all play out for the sidelines. And I don’t lie!”

Amy was diagnosed with a terminal lung condition in 2017. She is donating all proceeds from the sale of her book to charities.

