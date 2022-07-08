Peter Andre, wife Emily and eldest kids Junior and Princess enjoyed a family night out last night (July 7).

The foursome attended the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball, with Peter stepping up to host the charity extravaganza.

And, after posing on the red carpet as they arrived at the event, Pete’s fans all made the same comment about “classy” Emily and her relationship with Princess.

Peter Andre attended the Butterfly Ball with wife Emily and eldest kids Princess and Junior (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Andre’s wife praised

The gang – Peter, Emily, Princess and Junior – looked picture-perfect as they posed on the red carpet.

Pete and Junior wore black suits, with Junior in a red tie and Pete wearing a red pocket square.

Princess wore a stunning bright red strapless column dress, while Emily went for a darker red satin scrappy gown.

“Honoured to be hosting the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball for another year. Let’s raise an incredible amount for this incredible charity,” Pete said.

Later on he posted other pictures of the foursome.

Pete was seen smouldering in a selfie with Junior, Emily posed with Princess and all four were snapped taking a family selfie.

And, after uploading the snaps, it seems Pete’s fans all came to the same conclusion – Emily is practically perfect in every way!

‘Princess is classy like Emily’

“Beautiful picture, such beautiful ladies. Princess and Emily. I love how natural and down to earth Emily is – an inspiration,” said one.

“Emily is pure class,” said another.

You must be so proud of your children and your lovely wife.

“Sooo glad to see Princess is classy like Emily,” said a third.

“Beautiful pic of you all – father and son, father and daughter and step mum – stable relationship, amazing,” another praised.

“You have a truly beautiful family Peter. You must be so proud of your children and your lovely wife,” said another.

Emily has been hailed as ‘classy’ and an ‘inspiration’ to Princess (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price takes time out

The outing came as Princess and Junior’s mum Katie Price announced she was stepping away from social media.

Yesterday, Katie posted about her break, which comes during a trip to Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods.

She said she was taking time out for “personal reasons“.

