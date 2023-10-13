Katie Price reveals heartbreaking question son Harvey asks her as he’s set for hospital return

Katie Price opened up about a heartbreaking question her son Harvey asked her recently.

The former glamour model, 45, has been taking trips to the hospital due to her son’s ear problems.

Talking to her younger sister Sophie on The Katie Price Show podcast, Katie revealed the challenges she’s faced with Harv.

She said: “I am going to see Harvey today. He is so not well with his ear,” to which her sister replied: “Oh no that’s been going on for ages.”

Katie Price revealed Harvey was ready to go back to hospital (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

Katie Price and son Harvey

Harvey suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, and is partially blind and autistic. He is also one of the 2,000 people in the UK with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder.

Katie then continued: “Don’t it’s so bad now. He cracked his head open again. He’s got hospital on Monday. I am going to see him, he keeps saying, ‘Mummy come and see me.’ And then when I go he says, ‘can you take me home?’ He wants to come home. So in a week, when I am back, I will bring him home for a few days.”

She added: “He misses me, he needs his mum’s cuddle, you know when you don’t feel well.”

He misses me, he needs his mum’s cuddle, you know when you don’t feel well.

Katie has Harvey with her ex Dwight Yorke. While Katie admitted that the “door is always open” for Dwight to come into Harvey’s life, her mother Amy Price thinks “it’s sad that Dwight isn’t in Harvey’s life”.

In Katie’s 2021 book, Amy said: “His agent has always been in contact with me. If Harvey isn’t well, she’ll message me and ask how he is. But Dwight never asks himself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie blames her exes for her multiple surgeries

Recently, Katie blamed her multiple surgeries while also taking a jibe at her ex-husband Peter Andre, who is expecting his fifth child.

She told The Sun: “I think it’s men. Most men I’ve been with, in fact, probably all of them have put me down all the time. But I don’t do surgery for anyone but myself because I want to look in the mirror and I want to look good and feel good.”

She concluded and said that she can “scrub up well when I make the effort”. Katie added: “I’m not worried about being seen without makeup.”

Read more: Katie Price shares sad Dwight Yorke update as she admits ‘the door is always open’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.