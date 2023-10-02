Katie Price shares sad Dwight Yorke update as she admits ‘the door is always open’

Katie Price has shared a sad update about her former partner, Dwight Yorke – the father of her eldest son, Harvey Price.

The star admitted that the door is “always open” for the former footballer.

Katie shares Harvey with Dwight (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price on Dwight Yorke

In a new interview, Katie has issued a sad update about her former partner, Dwight Yorke.

Katie and Dwight were together during the early 2000’s, and welcomed Harvey back in 2002.

However, Dwight has had little to do with his son since then. However, Katie has revealed that she hopes this will change one day.

Speaking to The Guardian, she revealed that the door is always open for Harvey’s father.

The door is still open for Dwight, Katie says (Credit: The Project / YouTube)

‘Door is always open’ for Dwight Yorke

Speaking to the publication, Katie said: “The door is always open. I would love the day I see Dwight and Harvey in front of each other.

“My mum still contacts his manager every year, and asks does he want to see Harvey for his birthday, and it’s always the same – no,” she then continued.

“I just want Dwight to know what a gorgeous young man Harvey is. Harvey has so much banter. He’s just a funny little bastard. You never know what’s going to come out of his mouth. He rules the roost when he’s home,” she then added.

Katie misses Harvey (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price shares fears for Harvey

In other Katie related news, the star has opened up about some fears she has for her son, Harvey.

Speaking on her podcast, Katie said: “This week we’re talking about the man himself – Mr Harvey Price. So many of you have got in touch to ask about Harvey’s progress so we thought we would have a chat about Harvey’s story on today’s episode.”

She then went on to reveal that she misses her son when he goes off to his residental college.

“I’m a bit concerned for him at the minute, he phones me crying all the time. ‘I love you, I miss you, I need your cuddles.’ For a 21 year old, he’s always going to be my baby. He does come home; I do see him,” she said.

“I’ve just had a challenging year, you know as well as what is going on with the other kids. But the kids are my life, my priority, they are my number one. I don’t love them all any different, they just have different needs they need from me,” she then said.

Read more: Katie Price launches attack on ‘cruel’ Loose Women: ‘They hate me’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.