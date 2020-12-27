Katie Price has stirred up controversy on Instagram after she posted a picture of herself spending time with her children.

The reality star, 42, was spending some girl time with Bunny, six, and her eldest daughter, Princess, 13, when she decided to give them full faces of makeup.

Katie posted a snap on social media of Bunny on Saturday (Boxing Day), and it left some fans feeling angry.

“My daughters today @officialprincessandre using her new make on Bunny Bops,” wrote the star.

Plenty of Katie’s followers rushed to social media to share their opinion.

“I’m convinced Katie just does this for all the publicity and backlash! Why else?” said one fan.

Another replied: “I swear it’s done on purpose to get negative comments!”

“Oh dear, I don’t usually comment negative but this goes too far in my eyes,” insisted a third follower.

However, not everyone was annoyed at Katie’s post.

One fan replied: “My older sister used to put makeup on me when we were kids it’s what you do no harm in it, just a bit of fun!”

Katie Price has angered fans on social media (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price hits back at trolls

The reality star has been having a rough time of it lately.

After breaking both her feet earlier this year, she’s been stuck in a wheelchair for a lot of the time.

She says it’s caused her to put on some weight, despite her efforts to keep fit.

However, her change in appearance has sparked some fans to claim the star may be pregnant.

Katie confesses that the rumours have been really hurtful and have impacted her self-esteem.

The star has had a rough year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She told new! magazine: “I’ve been getting so many comments saying I look pregnant. I have put on weight because I’ve been in a wheelchair for four months, so of course I have.

“I admit I’ve definitely put on weight, but it’s so cruel of people to criticise me.”

Katie added: “I’m happy and healthy and when I start exercising properly again I’ll go back to how I was.”

