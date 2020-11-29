Katie Price has hit back after social media users accused her and her daughter Princess of breaking COVID social distancing rules.

The mum-of-five, 42, shared a series of videos and snaps of her and Princess after getting their hair and make-up professionally done.

Although fans gushed over how stunning the pair looked, others accused them of breaking lockdown rules.

As of now beauty salons are closed, and mixing in houses outside of bubbles is also banned.

Katie shared a gorgeous photo of Princess in view of her some two million Instagram followers.

Katie hit back at the accusations (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie say about ‘breaking’ COVID rules?

Her caption read: “Princess had her makeup and hair done professionally done just for fun Thank you @fern_makeup and @joel_maghair21 did hair my little beauty queen.”

One angry Instagram user wrote: “We are in national lockdown so how/why would you do this now?”

While another speculated: “Take it it’s ok for make up artists and hairdressers to work during a lockdown if it’s for a celebrity.”

And a third user ranted: “Just for fun?? When the hair and beauty industry can’t work until the 2nd Dec .. Yourself and the stylist should be fined..”

Dozens more complained – leading to Katie saying that she and Princess had in fact done nothing wrong.

Katie Price insists she and daughter Princess didn’t do anything wrong (Credit: YouTube)

How are her fans reacting?

The former glamour model claims that this is all ‘throwback’ content and presumedly done before the second lockdown.

She fumed: “Throwback pictures are allowed to be posted when I like stop judging all the time it’s so boring.”

Some fans came out to show support for Katie after her defence.

One user claimed: “You shouldn’t have to justify yourself to anyone Katie, you’re an amazing mum. Ps Princess looks beautiful just like her mum xxxx.”

But others still weren’t so convinced. For example, one user replied with: “It wasn’t a throwback she has lied. The MUA [make-up artist] posted it saying about doing it yesterday.”

Whereas a third user even commented: “Pinocchio Price strikes again.”

This is the second time over the last week that Katie has been accused of breaking the current lockdown rules.

Earlier this week she visited a local gardening centre to film an upcoming show.



She posed with an employee of the centre, without wearing a face mask or maintaining social distancing.

However, the gardening centre claimed that as they filmed after hours, no rules were technically broken.

*ED has contacted Katie Price’s representative for comment.

