Katie Price has denied she is pregnant with her sixth child.

The former glamour model, 42, had fans speculating after a particularly cryptic post.

Katie posted a selfie to her joint Instagram account with new man Carl Woods, 31.

Here she captioned the post with: “I [can’t] wait until you know what we know.”

This led to dozens of fans commenting that they believe Katie is expecting.

Katie Price says she isn’t pregnant with new love Carl Woods’ baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One of such wrote: “Preggers” and another commented: “Oooo baby baby!”

However, the celebrity formerly known as Jordan, says this is simply not the case.

What did Katie Price say about the pregnant rumours?

Her representative confirmed: “Katie is presently neither pregnant nor engaged. Their loyal fans will just have to keep watching!”

Despite the denial, it does seem like another baby is on the cards.

In a recent YouTube video, Katie showed off her shopping haul with her assistant. Her purchases included an ovulation kit.

Katie Price seems head-over-heels in love with Carl (Credit: YouTube)

Sources say Katie Price would like another baby

Meanwhile, a source told Closer magazine last week that she’d love to prove her love to Carl by having his baby.

The source claimed: “Katie wants to show Carl how serious she is about their future.

“She’s very emotional at the moment, but she’s trying hard to get back to a good place.

“She sees having a baby with Carl as the perfect fresh start, even though it will be a bombshell for them as a couple, and wants to prove to him that she can be the mother of his kids.”

Katie and Carl debuted on the red carpet earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Carl Woods?

Katie and Carl reportedly have known one another for years.

But they are only believed to have started dating since lockdown.

Carl is a car salesman from Essex. He was first in the spotlight back in 2016 when he appeared on ITV2’s Love Island.

Here he competed as a bombshell. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it into the infamous villa.

Carl seems to get on well with Katie’s son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Essex man seems to get on with her six children, especially her eldest – Harvey, 18.

Harvey said on a video on Katie’s Instagram that he wanted Carl to be his daddy.

He also did an impression of Katie and Carl kissing with his hand.

Katie has been married and divorced three times.

She is believed to have finalised her divorce proceedings with her last husband – Kieran Hayler – at some point this year.

