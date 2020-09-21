Katie Price and Carl Woods share plans to become ‘top daytime TV stars’

Katie Price and Carl Woods have shared their dreams of conquering British daytime TV.

The couple, who are believed to have started dating during lockdown, have huge plans for the future.

Reality star Katie, 42, says she’s ready to go back on daytime telly, and she wants Carl, 31, to join her.

In addition to her reality shows, she was also a panelist for Loose Women.

Carl Woods and Katie Price are madly in love! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price and Carl Woods say?

Speaking to The Sun, the former glamour model outlined her future career goals.

She said: “We would own daytime, we are both so relatable, we are real as it is, not better or judge, our experience and Jeez what T shirt haven’t I had, worn and learnt from to help others help themselves?”

Carl added that he’d love to host a cooking segment, among other ambitions.

Read more: Katie Price announces BBC documentary about son Harvey

He said: “I would love the cooking segments, health, family, medical and above all else staying mentally well – teach others to be kind.”

Carl was with Katie when she had her terrible accident in Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

While they’ve been dating less than a year, things are already very serious.

They have a joint Instagram account which boasts over 111,000 followers.

And Katie says they are filming a travel show together.

Read more: Peter Andre stunned by son Junior’s unusual admission

A source told The Sun earlier this month: “Katie and Carl and planning an Indiana Jones-style adventure where they visit places other couples have never ventured.

Carl has dutifully cared for Katie since her accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They’re planning to combine a boundary-pushing travel show all about food and travel with a love story that unfolds before viewers’ eyes.

“Filming begun yesterday at Shaka Zulu’s tenth birthday and the adventures will continue this weekend as they get ready for a road trip with the children.”

Carl has stayed loyal to Katie since her horrendous accident in Turkey.

During their first holiday abroad, she broke both of her feet.

Since then he has dutifully pushed her about on her wheelchair and even carried her to her medical appointments.

Katie has referred to him as her ‘Prince Charming’ and her ‘protector’ on Instagram.

Carl had his first brush with fame back in 2016 on Love Island.

He competed as a bombshell, but never made it inside the infamous villa.

He is said to be a car dealer from Essex and is not believed to have any children.

On a recent YouTube video, Katie showed off an ovulation kit.

This quickly fuelled rumours that she’s planning on having a child with Carl.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.