Katie Price announces she is filming a documentary about son Harvey with the BBC

Katie Price says she is filming a documentary about her son Harvey.

The mum-of-five, 42, made the big announcement on social media.

Sharing a glammed up selfie, she wrote: “Up early filming for the BBC, a documentary about @officialmrharveyprice and me.”

Dozens of her Instagram followers shared their excitement over the news.

One user praised: “Awww how lovely! Can’t wait to see it. You do your children proud.”

Katie and Harvey have a close bond (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie is a devoted mum to Harvey

A second used shared: “Looking forward to seeing the documentary Katie. Sending love to Harvey x.”

And a third user chimed in with: “Aww @katieprice look forward to watching this and take no notice of the hatters you do a fantastic job with your kids x.”

Harvey, 18, is Katie’s eldest child. His father is former footballer Dwight Yorke.

However, he is not believed to have seen his son since Harvey was a small child.

Katie with Harvey as a boy (Credit: SplashNews)

He’s set to be the subject of his own documentary

Harvey has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is legally blind and is on the autistic spectrum.

Earlier this week she filmed him saying he wanted her new boyfriend, Carl Woods, to be his ‘daddy’.

He also did an impression of Katie and Carl kissing one another.

Over the summer he was rushed to intensive care where he stayed for over a week.

Admitted with a high fever, he miraculously pulled through and thankfully didn’t have coronavirus.

Harvey said he wants Katie’s new love Carl Woods to be his dad (Credit: SplashNews)

Last year he started staying at a residential facility as Katie said she was struggling to cope.

She told Victoria Derbyshire on BBC Two that he requires constant attention.

She said: “He’s missing out on his education, he just wants to be with me all the time.

“It’s so hard. I’ve never had respite, I do it all myself. But I’m really having to think about it. I hate it because he’s my life.

“I’ve got to do what’s best for him, but it won’t be forever.

“When he’s smashing things and the kids are a bit scared because he’s big, he’ll chase them and stuff, I’ve just got to do it for him.”

She went on to describe his daily care.

Katie explained: “Today, before we came, I had to bath him, wash him, because he can’t do it himself, I had to dress him.

“Literally I do everything for you, don’t I. You’re like the king.

“He wets the bed twice a night. He needs all these meds here to survive, if he doesn’t have these he will literally die.”

