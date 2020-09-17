Good Morning Britain viewers are urging Sir Tom Moore to have a well-deserved rest after he appeared on the show to promote his new books today.

The World War Two veteran, who raised millions for NHS charities by walking up and down his garden ahead of his 100th birthday, was on GMB this morning (Thursday, September 17).

In a chat with hosts Kate Garraway and Alex Beresford, he spoke about his new autobiography and children’s book, as well as the launch of the Captain Tom Foundation.

Sir Tom Moore was on Good Morning Britain again today (Credit: ITV)

What did Good Morning Britain viewers say about Sir Tom Moore?

But a number of those watching at home thought he seemed “very weary”. Some on Twitter called for Sir Tom to be allowed to have a rest, as he’s surely “earned it”.

One viewer tweeted: “The old boy sounds knackered this morning. Give him a rest fgs, he’s earned it. #GMB.”

Another wrote: “Captain Sir Tom sounds very weary, he needs a rest now… #gmb.”

Please give him some space, too many interviews.

Someone else said: “‘It’s a lovely little book’… Captain Sir Tom needs some rest. He looks and sounds absolutely shattered! #GMB.”

A fourth put: “Just look at Sir Tom, he’s absolutely knackered. He needs to stop now and have rest #GMB.”

Sir Tom featured on GMB via video link alongside his daughter, Hannah.

Kate asked her what the aims of the Captain Tom Foundation are. She replied: “Inspiring hope where it’s needed most and supporting loss, loneliness, bereavement and inequality.”

The daytime TV favourite also asked who Sir Tom would like to play him in a film.

The Captain Tom Foundation launches today to inspire hope where it's needed most. We salute you @captaintommoore 🙌🙌 Watch GMB: https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/H05JRMSSrz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 17, 2020

Sir Tom wants David Beckham to play him in a movie

“Do you know who you’d like to play you in a film?” she said. “If they do make a movie?”

“Oh! I really don’t know…” Sir Tom replied. While he had a think, his daughter suggested stars such as Michael Caine or David Beckham.

“I think that David Beckham,” he laughed. “He looks the likely sort of person. He looks a very nice person. Young and good looking, so you’re happy with him? Whenever you see him, he moves about so well. He’s the sort of person who looks so alive all the time.”

