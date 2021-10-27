Katie Price and Harvey
News

Katie Price claims former nanny filmed son Harvey in the bath in bid to sell videos

The reality star addresses the incident in her new book

By Rebecca Calderwood

Katie Price has claimed that she once found naked videos of her son, Harvey, on a mobile phone of a former nanny.

The 42-year-old former glamour model recalled the shocking incident in her new autobiography, Katie Price: Harvey and Me.

Opening up in book, Katie explained she decided to investigate after the nanny began “acting really suspicious”.

In the latest news about Katie Price, Princess Andre has opened up about how Harvey likes the sound of his step-siblings crying
Katie Price has opened up about an incident involving her son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Peter Andre ‘to take legal action against Katie Price after new book claims’

Katie Price discusses Harvey’s former nanny

It came after the nanny accidentally left her phone in Katie’s home.

The reality star has often had help with her son, who suffers from severe learning difficulties, over the years.

According to the Daily Star, Katie claimed: “She kept telling us that if the phone ever rang, we should just leave it.

I felt more protective over Harvey than ever

“I kept thinking, ‘What is she hiding?’ So I went on her phone and saw all these videos of Harvey in the bath that she had secretly recorded and saved.”

Katie decided to report the incident to the police, but nothing came of it.

She added: “After going through such a bad time, I felt more protective over Harvey than ever.”

Harvey Price and Katie Price
Katie reported the former nanny to the police (Credit: SplashnNew.com)

What else has Katie shared about Harvey in the book?

Meanwhile, Katie has also discussed her son’s strained relationship with his birth father, Dwight Yorke.

The former football sadly decided he didn’t want to be apart of Harvey’s life as a child.

In fact, they have reportedly only met “a handful of times”.

Read more: Katie Price ‘angry and disappointed’ but hopeful of reunion for Harvey and Dwight Yorke

Katie wrote in her book, serialised in The Mirror: “I wanted Harvey to have his dad in his life, but he just wasn’t interested in any of it.

“But he just didn’t give a [bleep]. There’s only so much you can try before you realise you’re flogging a dead horse.”

Katie also claimed that her ex-husband, Peter Andre, had “no interest” in staying in touch with Harvey following their divorce.

