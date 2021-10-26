Peter Andre has reportedly called in lawyers over claims his ex-wife Katie Price has made in a new book.

Katie is releasing her book, Harvey & Me, and claimed in it that Peter had ‘no interest’ in staying in touch with her son Harvey, 19.

Katie and Peter were married from 2005 to 2009 and share children Junior, 16, and Princess, 14.

According to The Sun, Peter’s lawyers sent legal letters and evidence following the claims.

A source told the publication: “Pete is a great dad – he was devastated to be blocked from seeing Harvey and begged to see him more and more.

“He’s tried on hundreds of occasions to see him. Pete is sick of Katie’s lies and being dragged into her life again.

“He doesn’t want her talking about him. He doesn’t talk about her, she needs to stop talking about him.”

ED! has contacted reps for Peter for comment.

Meanwhile, Katie’s book will publish tomorrow (October 27).

In it, according to The Sun, Katie says Harvey became upset when she and Peter split.

She says: “Even mentioning Pete’s name to Harvey stresses him out.

“It must have been frustrating for him at the time because he couldn’t express how he felt.

“But now he can and he remembers a lot more than you’d think. It’s really sad.”

Katie had Harvey with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

However, Dwight hasn’t been in Harvey’s life and Katie has hit out at him on several occasions.

According to reports, Katie was “fuming” that Dwight didn’t get in touch with Harvey following their BBC One documentary Harvey and Me.

An insider told The Sun: “Katie hasn’t heard from Dwight, and she’s fuming about it – but as always, has left the door open for him to get in contact in the futue.

“She doesn’t expect much from Dwight given that he’s ignored Harvey for a long time.

“But part of her thought he might see the show and get in contact.”

