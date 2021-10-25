Katie Price is reportedly “angry and disappointed” that ex Dwight Yorke has not reached out to her son Harvey after their BBC One documentary Harvey and Me.

The 43-year-old mum-of-five had hoped the documentary might lead to a reunion between father and son.

Why is Katie Price angry with Dwight?

The former Manchester United and Aston Villa star – now 49 – has only met Harvey “a handful of times”, according to The Sun newspaper.

And it quotes a source who says that Katie is fuming at the situation.

“Katie hasn’t heard from Dwight, and she’s fuming about it – but as always, has left the door open for him to get in contact in the future,” the source said.

“She doesn’t expect much from Dwight given that he’s ignored Harvey for a long time, but part of her thought he might see the show and get in contact.”

The newspaper goes on to quote Katie’s representative, who said: “Katie is sadly somewhat resolved to this being the usual outcome – Katie has made it quite clear, however, that the door will always be open to change that at any time.”

How is Harvey doing now?

Despite Dwight’s snub, Katie has always had a special bond with Harvey.

The 19 year old now lives in a residential home in Cheltenham, which helps him learn to live with his conditions.

Harvey suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, autism and shows characteristics of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Furthermore, it was in the moving documentary Katie shared a snippet of daily life with Harvey.

It subsequently went on to be nominated in the Best Documentary category at the National Television Awards.