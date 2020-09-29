Katie Price ‘charging fans £150 for video messages’ in new venture

Katie Price is selling video messages online for £150 a pop.

The model turned vlogger, 42, will leave a 20-60 second long message per each customer.

Similar to the celebrity message service Cameo, Thrillz offers fans the chance to get a personal shout out from various celebs.

In her promo video on Thrillz, Katie introduces herself from her bed.

She says: “Hi guys, welcome to Thrillz.

Katie Price is now selling video messages online (Credit: YouTube)

What will Katie Price say on the messages?

“Now if you would like me to send you a private message, a happy birthday message, or someone’s getting married, or happy easter, happy Valentine’s, any kind of message you’d like me to send someone to brighten up their day, just send your requests in and I can do that for you, so fire away with your requests.”

Whereas the website describes Katie as: “Katie Price is a media personality, model, businesswoman, author, and singer…”

Thrillz also offers videos from the likes of Georgia Harrison, Paul Chuckle and Carnie Wilson.

Katie is also relaunching her singing career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else is next for Katie?

Her latest ventures is just one of many new money-making routes for Katie.

She’s teased her ‘comeback’ several times on social media in recent weeks.

In addition to her voice videos, she has also hit the studio to record a new song.

‘Heartbroken’ is written for her about her turbulent love life.

Indeed she’s even hinted that she may take her new music on tour.

Katie and Carl reckon they’d be great for daytime TV (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Katie return to daytime TV?

And she’s reportedly set to do an Indian Jones style show with new love Carl Woods.

What’s more, the couple say they’d also love to break into daytime television.

Katie previously served as a panellist on Loose Women.

However, she stopped appearing in 2017.

Katie seems hellbent on a serious career comeback this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to The Sun, Katie said she and Carl would ‘own’ daytime telly.

Katie said: “We would own daytime- we are both so relatable- we are real- as it is- not better or judge- our experience and Jeez what T shirt haven’t I had, worn and learnt from to help others help themselves?”

Meanwhile Carl, 31, said he’s just as keen to get on board.

He added: “I would love the cooking segments- health- family- medical and above all else staying mentally well – teach others to be kind.”

