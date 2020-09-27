katie price bunny
Katie Price defies trolls by letting Bunny wear makeup and huge false lashes

Katie divided people with the pictures

By Niamh Spence

Katie Price has split opinion again by letting her youngest child Bunny wear makeup and false eyelashes.

The former glamour model posted a snap of her six-year-old wearing makeup and a huge pair of huge false lashes, and people have openly criticised her decision.

What did Katie Price share about Bunny?

The mum of five uploaded a series of snaps to her Instagram, as Bunny posed for the camera. Katie wrote: “Bunny loves makeup so much, which isn’t a surprise because her sister @officialprincess_andre and me love it and… I put it on.”

She also uploaded more snaps to a new Instagram account she has recently started with boyfriend Carl Woods. The new account documents the loved-up pair’s adventures, including Bunny having her makeup done.

Your baby, you do what you want and she clearly loves it.

Followers have mixed opinions on Bunny’s love of makeup, which some think she is too young to be wearing.

One fan commented: “She’s an innocent child, take the makeup off.”

Another agreed: “So wrong, Katie.”

A third said: “She’s a child, why would you put makeup on a child? Looks terrible.”

One fan argued that children shouldn’t need makeup, saying: “I don’t like little girls with false eyelashes or makeup. Let them be children for as long as they can.”

Katie Price
Katie Price has been known for her own glamorous looks over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price fans have defended her decision

However, some fans have defended Katie’s decision, stating it’s up to her to decide what’s right for her kids. One loyal fan wrote: “Your baby, you do what you want and she clearly loves it xx.”

Another agreed: “I don’t see a problem with this at all, if she likes makeup like this, she might grow up to be a professional makeup artist.

“If you’re a young dancer, they look like this and put lashes on etc, pretty dresses. Let her dress up, she’s only doing girly stuff after all.”

A third said: “Omg the comments, most little girls want to experiment with makeup. I bought my eight year old some of her own as I was sick of her in my makeup bag!

“We also have lovely little mother-and-daughter bonding times, when I crimp or straighten her hair and I proudly post the pics on my social media.”

Katie Price Carl Woods
Carl Woods and Katie Price are getting serious (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie and Carl’s important next step

Elsewhere, Katie and boyfriend Carl have only been together a few months but are reportedly going from strength to strength.

The pair were reportedly spotted going to a parlour to get matching tattoos this weekend.

However, their new artwork isn’t expected to be a spontaneous decision – as a source close to Katie hit back at suggestions they were rushing into the tattoos.

They told ED: “These tattoos are far from being done on a whim, a rush job, or last-minute idea. Far from it, the couple will reveal the artwork when completed.”

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

