Katie Price BBC documentary: Kieran Hayler breaks silence after show about her and Harvey

Katie was praised for the touching documentary

By Rebecca Carter

Katie Price starred in a BBC documentary, Harvey and Me, this week about the realities of life with her disabled son Harvey.

The show received much praise from viewers and fellow celebrities as many branded Katie an “incredible” mum.

Now, Katie’s ex Kieran Hayler has said he’s “so proud” of former stepson Harvey.

Kieran said he’s “proud” of ex Katie Price’s son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kieran say about Katie Price’s BBC documentary about Harvey?

Kieran shared a throwback photo to his Instagram Stories showing him and Katie’s children Jett and Bunny walking hand-in-hand with big brother Harvey.

Kieran said: “So proud of you @officialmrharveyprice. I love your bond with Jett and Bunny. Always been so strong.”

Harvey is autistic, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

The BBC documentary showed Katie looking at residential colleges for Harvey (Credit: BBC)

Kieran split from Katie in 2018 after marrying in 2013.

They share son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six.

Katie’s recent documentary showed her trying to find a residential college for Harvey, 18.

Viewers praised the star for being the best mum to Harvey.

One said: “It brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too.”

Katie Price with son Harvey
Viewers praised Katie for being a “phenomenal” mum (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Katie Price is an absolutely phenomenal mum. Started watching #katiepriceharveyandme and couldn’t stop. Was in tears by the end.”

Following the doc, Katie thanked fans for their messages.

She said: “I wanted to say thank you so much to @bbcone, @Minnow_Films and the general public for all your support in the lead up to #HarveyandMe and the incredible feedback tonight.

“This really has been such an amazing journey for Harvey and myself.

“I want to continue the conversation surrounding the difficulties that parents of children with complex needs face, and help parents going through a similar situation. Thank you all so much.”

