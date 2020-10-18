Carl Woods has sparked marriage rumours to Katie Price once again.

The one-time Love Island star, 31, praised Katie Price’s relatives on social media.

And he even referred to them as his ‘in-laws’.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a cosy selfie with Katie, 42, and her mother 66.

Sharing in view of his some 95,000 followers, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to the MotherinLaw Amy @katieprice @pp_fencing and SisterinLaw @sophie_pricey such a great family to be in for now and years to come.”

Are Carl and Katie married already? (Credit: SplashNews)

How long have Katie Price and Carl Woods known one another?

This comes after he was snapped buying a designer diamond ring in Selfridges.

He reportedly splashed out £10,000 on a ring which Katie helped him choose.

A source told The Sun: “Katie was pointing into the case and I overheard him say he spent £10,000 – but he said Katie was worth it.”

Katie and Carl are believed to have been dating for five months.

They started dating during lockdown and have been an item ever since.

They’ve already got one another’s faces tattooed on their forearms.

Carl and Katie have matching arm tattoos! (Credit: YouTube)

How are fans reacting to the marriage rumours?

And Katie has referred to him as her ‘hubby’ and ‘the one’ on social media.

However, not all of Carl’s fans are so convinced about the pairing.

In fact, some of Carl’s followers on Instagram said they found his wording all too familiar.

One user argued: “Wonder how many times Katie’s family have heard blokes say that.”

While another claimed: “All her fellas said the same.”

And a third posted: “Love the comment ‘for now’ sums it up – your be gone like the rest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@carljwoods) on Oct 17, 2020 at 10:43am PDT

But others rushed to defend both Carl and Katie.

One user defiantly defended them with: “Disgusting at how many negative comments! Hope you both happy as can be xxxx”

What’s more, Katie and Carl even had their first ever magazine cover together.

They’ve graced the cover of OK! magazine and both say they’ve fallen heads-over-heels for one another.



Katie told the mag: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.

“I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram. I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

*ED has reached out to Katie and Carl’s representatives for comment.

