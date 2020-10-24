Katie Piper has hit back at a vile internet troll who called her “ugly and repulsive”.

The writer, podcaster and broadcaster, 37, took to Instagram to show fans the level of abuse she often receives.

Podcaster Katie Piper wanted to show the level of abuse she faces (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Piper say to the troll?

Katie showed fans the offensive message in screenshot form and then delivered a stinging response.

The message said: “‘You’re the most repulsive and ugliest thing I’ve ever seen, why even bother with make-up?'”

Overlaying her response over the top, Katie said: “I’ve posted this message from my inbox to show you all the work and conversations around diversity and inclusion…

“The everyday reality for anyone who is in the minority category…

“The everyday existence is very different to the positivity campaigns. More work needs to be done.”

Katie shared the vile message for her Instagram followers to see (Credit: Katie Piper / Instagram Stories)

What happened to Katie Piper?

Married mum-of-two Katie endured tragedy in 2008 when an associate of her abusive ex-partner attacked her with sulphuric acid.

After undergoing pioneering skin graft surgery, courageous Katie has subsequently documented her recovery.

Earlier this summer, Katie was on The One Show, where she was praised as “an inspiration”.

Appearing on the show, she told viewers about her latest skin graft.

Katie Piper praised by viewers of The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What else has Katie been up to?

The former Strictly contestant also told ED! her two kids – Belle, six, and Penelope, three – suffered back-to-school anxiety.

“Naturally it was always going to be an adjustment, but they’re very happy to be back,” she said.

Katie also told us about a new mental health initiative she’s working with the NHS on.

Better Health – Every Mind Matters focuses on children’s wellbeing and offers help to parents and carers.

